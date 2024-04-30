Seeking Creatives to Join BeltLine Business Ventures: Artists Edition

Calling all Atlanta area artists! We’re seeking applicants for our newest accelerator program BeltLine Business Ventures: Artists Edition.

The 9-week pilot program, a collaboration between the BeltLine Business Solutions Office and Atlanta-based TILA Studios, aims to equip creative professionals with the skills needed to land sculptural public art projects around the world and grow as entrepreneurs and artists.

Twenty artists of varying backgrounds, experience levels, and mediums will be selected for the first cohort, which will launch early this summer. During the program, artists will take part in a hybrid curriculum consisting of in-person and virtual sessions led by experienced public artists from around the U.S. Each week’s session will focus on sharpening tools that equip artists to live from their craft, including creating a career roadmap, engaging with the community, writing proposals, and navigating contract negotiations.

To cap off the program, artists will be invited to an in-person graduation ceremony and proposal presentation, where they’ll be able to share what they’ve learned, while also networking with key figures in the local public arts scene.

All metro Atlanta-area artists — regardless of age, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, race and ethnicity, ability, or income — are encouraged to apply. Special consideration will be given to artists located within our Equity Priority Subareas 1, 2, 9, and 10 as part of our commitment to equity and inclusion.

The application period will run through Tuesday, April 30 at 11:59 p.m. The full online application can be found here.

Have questions about the application and/or the program itself? Recordings of our informational sessions can be found below.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to take your arts practice and entrepreneurial talent to the next level!