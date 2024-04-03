“The Power of the Pen” Documentary Screening Presented by Carl Gilliard

You are invited to the screening of the documentary “The Power of the Pen,” on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center at 201 Montgomery St. Savannah, GA 31401.

“The Power of the Pen” is a powerful documentary on the passing of Georgia House Bill 479, the repeal of Georgia’s Citizen’s Arrest Law following the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. It was written and narrated by GA State Representative Carl Gilliard and was edited by Kareem McMichael. View trailer HERE

On February 23, 2020, Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was murdered while jogging in Satilla Shores, a neighborhood near Brunswick in Glynn County, Georgia Three white men, who later claimed to police that they assumed he was a burglar, pursued Arbery in their trucks for several minutes, using the vehicles to block his path as he tried to run away.

Two of the men, Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, were armed in one vehicle. Their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, was in another vehicle.

“In 1863, the law was made right after reconstruction to essentially lynch people legally. That was the first thing that came out of their mouth in Brunswick that this was a citizen’s arrest, hoping that that would justify the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. I decided to use the power of legislation to find a way to do something about this law,” said Gilliard.

On May 10, 2021, Governor Kemp signed a bi-partisan bill that repealed and replaced Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law. The changes prevent citizens from being able to make arrests, overhauling the previous law that dates back to 1863.

“We cannot bring Arbery back, but as we move forward, we can say, ‘never again that this can happen, that individuals will take justice into their hands’,” said Gilliard.

On November 24, 2021, After 10 days of hearing testimony, a jury found Mr. Bryan and the McMichaels guilty of murder and other charges.

On February 22, 2022, prosecutors in the subsequent federal trial of the three men argued that the murder of Mr. Arbery had been motivated by racism. Jurors in the case found the defendants guilty of hate crimes. State Representative Carl Gilliard of Garden City was a sponsor of the bill, and says it likely played a large role in convicting the men charged with killing Arbery.

The documentary features Tracy Rookard, GA State Representative Roger Bruce, New York Senator Michael Gianaris, South Carolina State Representative Wendel Gilliard, and Attorney Max Hess. Filmed during the pandemic Kareem McMichael interviewed the speakers through Zoom and put this piece together to Gilliards narration.

Gilliard will also have a book release and signing for the book “Power of the Pen.” The event is free but guests must register at www.gilliardforgeorgia.org