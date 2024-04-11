Tickets Become Available For Inspirational Comedy ‘Final Audition’ In Marietta

“Final Audition, Last Chance for the Role of a Lifetime,” an inspirational new comedy written and directed by Chicago author and playwright, John Ruane, presents the story of actress Sally Cochrane, who has worked for 30 years to land one big break to launch her career, but is ready to give it all up and go back to Normal (Illinois). The play will premiere at The Art Place Theatre in Marietta on Friday, Sept. 6 and run through Sept. 14. A total of 10 shows will be performed, including a discounted preview on Sept. 5.

Final Audition transports the audience back to 1993 in the Old Town neighborhood of Chicago, where they will meet Sally, who manages the Wells Street Hotel to support herself. When she learns that famous director, Nick Michaels, is returning to his roots to cast his next Broadway play with Chicago actors, Sally is torn between doing one final audition or just going back to Normal.

The Wells Street Hotel is a unique establishment that mainly houses actors. Sally must keep order among the eccentric group of Broadway hopefuls, characters who reveal their quirks and foibles as they get to know each other preparing for the big audition. The comedy arises from their anxieties, interactions and quest for respect. Real romance develops among one couple, while another is purely manipulative in pursuit of a leading role.

“The audience gets to know this hopeful group of actors and so much of the comedy comes out of their interactions,” said Ruane, an author of six books and former journalist for the Chicago Sun-Times, who developed his theatrical skills at the famed Second City Theater. “But it is Sally‟s story that is the focus

of the play, revealing the struggles she has faced and challenges she has overcome in a three-decade pursuit of her dream. I believe many women will see themselves in Sally, strongly relating to her, while men will love the comical characters, the hilarious moments and the great music from 1993, woven into the show.”

Final Audition is performed by a talented professional cast, including Katelin Chesna, Justin Dilley, Carrie Anne Hunt, Che Broadway, Ryan Siegel, Noel Olken, Nicolette Acosta and Joseph McNabb. Prior to the show, the best alternative rock music hits from 1993 will be played with legendary Chicago TV & Radio personality, Bob Sirott, providing the voiceover, introducing the songs and reporting the big news from that year, including Michael Jordan retiring from basketball to play baseball.

“Throughout the play, there are many poignant moments, as well as hilarious character interactions, and fun musical scenes,” said Ruane about his sixth stage production. “At our staged reading, one audience member described the play as, „hilarious with heart.‟ I think that sums it up perfectly.”

More information is available at www.Finalaudition.net where tickets can be purchased, including discounts for students. More information about the playwright‟s books is available here. Final Audition is produced by 3rd Act Productions.