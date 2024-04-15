Tim Minard of Eclipse Gaming Named Georgia’s Entertainment Entrepreneur of the Year

Tim Minard, CEO of Eclipse Gaming, has been named Georgia’s Entertainment Entrepreneur of the Year. This special recognition is for one Georgian deeply involved in the business of entertainment who is committed to the growth of Georgia’s Creative Economy. The award will be presented at the Signature Georgia Entertainment 100 event on April 23rd at Eagle Rock Studios in Gwinnett. The event is being presented in partnership with Explore Gwinnett and Gateway 85 CID. Steve Cohen of UTA will present the award.

In his role as CEO of Eclipse Gaming, Tim Minard has created numerous jobs for Georgians in gaming design, development and additional creative sectors. He has personally invested in many film, music, and gaming projects while also serving and advising in various roles for leading entertainment ventures. As co-founder of the Minard Wong Foundation, he leads the organization to empower individuals, communities, and nations by providing aid in education, human rights with a focus on human trafficking, health and wellness with a focus on mental health, economic development, and social justice initiatives.

“We are honored to highlight Tim as the first Georgian to receive the Entertainment Entrepreneur of the Year honor,” said Randy Davidson, Founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “His influence and work around the world has been under the radar as someone that does not need the accolades but is so deserving of them. We are grateful to honor him and appreciate the opportunity to share these successes that will elevate and promote many more.”

As the CEO of Eclipse Gaming, Minard leads the development and creation of memorable gaming experiences that connect with the players. Eclipse focuses on the Native American gaming market, as well as select commercial and international gaming markets. He is also an investor in a large variety of family fun and entertainment centers throughout Georgia, including Stars and Strikes Bowling Centers, Fairway Social, Roaring Social, and Pickle and Social. Attendees of the Georgia Entertainment Signature 100 will learn about his dealings inside music, film and entertainment including his recent film venture staring Al Pacino and Johnny Depp that will preview at the Venice Film Festival in August 2024.

Request more information about the Georgia Entertainment Signature 100 event or request an invite here. Tim will also be featured in the June edition of the Creative Economy Journal in a profile that will detail his passion for Georgia’s success in the creative industries.