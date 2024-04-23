UK creative industries warn ‘superpower’ status at risk without investment

British media executives, artists and designers have called on the next government to “urgently invest” in the sector or risk the UK’s reputation as a creative industries “superpower”. The warning came in an open letter to politicians signed by leading industry figures, including veteran media executive Dawn Airey, broadcaster and historian David Olusoga and designer Thomas Heatherwick, published on Tuesday.

“On the eve of a general election, it is time for a national reset — relaunching our national brand and reinvigorating our international reputation,” it said, adding: “But unless we urgently invest in the creative industries, widening access and shaking off complacency around the UK’s creative superpower status, we put that reputation at risk.”

The intervention comes as the main political parties are pulling together their manifestos with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expected to call an election later this year. The letter was published alongside a manifesto, drawn up by Creative UK, the national network and financier for the industry, setting out a range of recommendations to help support the industry, which it said was worth £124.6bn in “gross value added” annually. Read more here.