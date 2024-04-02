WATCH: Georgia Entertainment CEO Randy Davidson Talks the Growing Impact of Georgia’s Creative Industries

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Approximately 60,000 Georgians are gainfully employed in creative industries.

Georgia Entertainment CEO Randy Davidson says these industries bring “billions of dollars annually that is contributed to the state, and it touches all areas.” Savannah and the Georgia Coast have a growing number of jobs in creative industries, partly due to the Savannah College of Art and Design and companies moving to the area because of the ready workforce within Georgia’s Coastal Plain Region.

