Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Civil War’ Brings Audiences Together With $11M+ Second Weekend Win

A24’s Civil War is winning the box office skirmish against three wide entries with a second weekend of $11.1M after a $3.25M Friday and $4.6M Saturday. This catapults the Alex Garland political thriller into A24’s top 5.

That’s a -56% second frame ease which is a great hold for a movie that provoked a divided audience response with a B- Cinemascore. Many felt it would be more frontloaded with exits like that. A24’s trick: They know how to generate the chime-in factor and sources tell me kudos are due to their marketing team of Graham Retzik and Zoe Beyer, maestros of entrancing the 18-34 crowd via social media and a guerrilla push.

Civil War earned $1.9M on Imax screens around the globe taking its running total for the large format exhibitor to $8.5M; $2M of that from offshore venues. The film will open on 25 Imax screens across the Middle East this Thursday. Civil War will keep some Imax screens in U.S./Canada for weekend 3.

To continue reading, visit Deadline.