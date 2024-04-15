Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Civil War’ Takes Box Office Spoils With $25.7M

A24 is calling Civil War at a $25.7M opening, largely fueled by Democrat and Liberal moviegoers, but with overperforming business in some Red state regions like the South and Southwest.

Screen Engine/Comscore’s PostTrak polled Civil War attendees’ politics reporting that 22% considered themselves Liberal, 19% were Democrats, 11% considered themselves moderate, whereas registered Republicans (6%), Evangelical Christians (6%) and politically conservative folks (5%) showed up as a minority.

The markets that overperformed were L.A., San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Phoenix, Austin, Navy hub San Diego, and conservative market Denver. But then there were these smaller regional markets that rallied, including El Paso and Waco, Texas, Oklahoma City, Albuquerque, New Mexico and Charlottesville, Virginia. As we told you, South, South Central, and West were the best regions for the A24 release, which follows journalists chronicling a divided, violent America.

