Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Godzilla x Kong’ Bangs It’s Chest Ahead Of‘Monkey Man’ & ‘The First Omen’

Even better than expected results for Legendary/Warner Bros’ Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire with a second weekend of $31.7M (-60%) after a second Saturday of $13.8M, +62% over Friday. The twosome are beating their chests to ten-day $135M total.

In second, Universal’s Monkey Man kept steady toward a $10.1M opening, after a $3.58M Saturday, -15% from Friday/previews. If ya think about it, even though this much grittier than any Bollywood film as we know it, it’s on the high-end of where movies for Indians audiences typically open. As a point of reference, Animal, which was a big bloody Hindi action movie last year opened to $6.5M. Typically the audiences for Bollywood movies come out in the first weekend and then fall apart in weekend 2. It will be interesting to see if Monkey Man has any legs off its B+ CinemaScore.

Sony’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire owns third with $9M, and a running total of $88.8M in weekend 3 which is trailing 13% behind Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Keep in mind the predecessor was boosted by its play over the Thanskgiving weekend.

