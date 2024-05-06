Alliance Theatre Showcases Pulitzer Prize-Winning Hamlet Reinvention

This week, we had the opportunity to experience the electrifying performance of “Fat Ham” on the Hertz Stage at the Alliance Theatre. Collaborating with the Huntington Theatre Company and Front Porch Arts Collaboration, the Alliance brought to life this contemporary adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.”

Centered around Juicy, portrayed by Atlanta native, Marshall Mabry, IV, the story unfolds as he is visited by the ghost of his father during a barbecue, urging him to seek revenge for his murder. The production elicited waves of uproarious laughter throughout and culminated in an unforgettable finale, with the audience rising to their feet, to dance and clap along as the performers took their final bows.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to Chris Moses for granting us the privilege of witnessing this remarkable show. It was truly a night to remember!

“Fat Ham” continues its run on the Hertz stage until May 12. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary event!