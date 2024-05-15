Animation Summit Debuts in Atlanta on May 23

Animation Summit, a property of Ghost Gaming and produced by Skillshot Media, will debut on Thursday, May 23, 2024 to promote professional development and celebrate the growing animation industry in Georgia.

The Animation Summit will be hosted at Skillshot Media at Uptown Atlanta, in partnership with the all-ages Geek Culture Convention MomoCon beginning the following day at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Animation Summit gathers leaders and students from across the animation ecosystem including 2D and 3D animators, visual fx artists, voice actors, producers, marketers and animation studios and IP holders. Announced event partners to date include MomoCon, ASIFA-South, Trap Sushi, Georgia Entertainment, Georgia State Creative Media Industries Institute, Georgia Game Developers Association, Atlanta Esports Alliance, MOBIUS, and Atlanta Digital World Summit.

In-person and virtual Animation Summit tickets are now available here.

About Ghost Gaming

Ghost Gaming is an Atlanta-based organization cultivating the best talent in gaming, providing platforms to create unique partnerships in sports, music, lifestyle, and entertainment. Ghost Gaming has a roster of professional esports players and manages creators across the most popular video game titles, including Fortnite, Rocket League, Valorant, Call of Duty, and more. With millions of social media followers across all platforms, Ghost is committed to finding and developing exceptional talent that represents the diverse gaming landscape.

About Skillshot Media

Skillshot Media is a one-stop shop for experiential live events and live-stream production. We provide a turnkey solution of venue, experience design, live-streaming infrastructure, and event production to deliver exceptional live, virtual, or hybrid events that will engage your audience. Our team and technology originated in the gaming industry, serving more than one billion online engagements, and we now power events for the biggest names across corporate, entertainment, esports, non-profit, and other industry segments.