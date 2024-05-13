Animation Summit Debuts in Atlanta on May 23

Animation Summit, a property of Ghost Gaming and produced by Skillshot Media, will debut on Thursday, May 23, 2024 to promote professional development and celebrate the growing animation industry in Georgia.

The Animation Summit will be hosted at Skillshot Media at Uptown Atlanta, in partnership with the all-ages Geek Culture Convention MomoCon beginning the following day at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Animation Summit gathers leaders and students from across the animation ecosystem including 2D and 3D animators, visual fx artists, voice actors, producers, marketers and animation studios and IP holders. Announced event partners to date include MomoCon, ASIFA-South, Trap Sushi, Georgia Entertainment, Georgia State Creative Media Industries Institute, Georgia Game Developers Association, Atlanta Esports Alliance, MOBIUS, and Atlanta Digital World Summit.

In-person and virtual Animation Summit tickets are now available with a special Georgia Entertainment discount 25% discount rate here!