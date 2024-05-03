Athens Film Vertical Initiative: Film Makers’ Roundtable 2

With a focus on linking film makers in one Georgia community to film makers in another Georgia community, the Athens Film Vertical Initiative (AFVI) hosted Peachtree City’s Tiffany FitzHenry of FitzHenry Films and Stephen Bailey, a film funder who just moved to Athens from NYC. Joining the group was also Marty Lang, the new Director of UGA’s Film MFA. David Sutherland, Founder of AFVI said, “The intent of these Roundtables is to introduce local film makers to film makers outside of Athens in an intimate setting to extend ideas and contacts.”

Chris Hines, Producer and Director at Limesoda Films in Athens said, “Being able to have an intimate conversation with such experienced professionals is a fantastic opportunity to learn and share.” The two-and-a-half-hour lunch at The National restaurant in Athens gave these film folk a chance to speak deeply about their work and probe each other’s thoughts. Marty Lang said, “Being so new to Athens and the Georgia film scene this gathering enabled me to connect with local film makers. This is so important to me, my film projects, and my new role at UGA.”

A key topic discussed was funding independent film projects in Georgia. “We know the high potential projects are here,” said FitzHenry, “but the funding is slow to come.” With 25 years of film experience, FitzHenry has worked on dozens of film projects, both big and small, over the years. “This is an issue we need to take head on,” she continued.

Another topic was making sure as Georgia’s film industry grows, we create a distinct difference from Hollywood filmmaking. One key differentiator the group discussed is how supportive people in Georgia are to each other’s projects. “A big difference,” Stephen Bailey said.

Attendees from left to right:

Marty Lang, Director, UGA Film MFA

David Sutherland, UGA and Founder, Athens Film Vertical Initiative

Chris Hines, Limesoda Productions

Stephen Bailey

Tiffany FitzHenry, FitzHenry Films