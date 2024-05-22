Atlanta and Athens Join Savannah as Georgia Communities In for Round 2 for Sundance Film Festival

Atlanta and Athens are contenders to land Sundance joining Savannah according to Pat Mitchell. Of the 90 cities that submitted proposals 15 were selected. She made the remarks today at the Entertainment Tourism luncheon at Trilith Guesthouse in the Town at Trilith.

Pat Mitchell is Co-Founder and Partner of ConnectedWomenLeaders, Project Dandelion, and Co-Founder and Editorial Director of TEDWomen. She is Chair Emeritus of the Sundance Institute, a current board member and was honored this year with the Vanguard Award for philanthropy at SFF24.

Savannah, Athens and Atlanta are the only other cities known to move up to the next round of consideration besides Park City, Utah, the longtime home of the 40-year-old independent film festival which began in 1978. Savannah, Georgia, was the first to share news of its selection, and more cities are expected to follow with announcements in coming days. Each city’s announcement rolls out according to timing allowed by the Sundance Institute, which is why not all cities are announced at one time in the initial selection phases.

“Regardless of what happens, this is something that should make Georgians proud,” Mitchell stated.

The next selection phase in the Sundance Institute’s selection process is June 21, 2024. More pictures and coverage from the event soon.

Carol Badaracco Padgett, Senior Writer, Georgia Entertainment