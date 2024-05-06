Atlanta Film Party and Cafecito Productions Team Up To Promote Latine-Made Films

On June 8th, ATLANTA FILM PARTY and Cafecito Productions are teaming up to bring you a night of Latine-made films. Save the date and join us for a celebration of films made by Latines, for everyone. Follow @cafecitoproductions and @atlfilmparty on Instagram for special announcements leading up to the event!
Submissions Are Open! We are looking to select FOUR films to screen. If you are a filmmaker that has a film that meets the requirements listed in the submission form here, please fill it out in its entirety. Submissions will close on May 24th.
