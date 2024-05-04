Atlanta Vibe Close Out Historic Season With A Sweep Over The Columbus Fury

By Rosa Waite, Director of Creative Operations

Last night at Gas South Arena in Gwinnett, the Atlanta Vibe defeated the Columbus Fury to round out their first year of competition. Led by outside hitters Leketor Member-Meneh and Leah Edmond, as well as Libero (and U.S. National Team candidate) Morgan Hentz, the team achieved their 10th sweep of the year, beating the Fury in three straight sets.

The Vibe represent Atlanta’s second professional women’s sports team and are part of the historic inaugural season of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF). In 2022, they were announced as one of the seven initial teams to compete in the league, which promises to bring “real” respect to women’s sports in regards to compensation, media coverage, and elite level talent. Players are signed with livable wages similar to those of the WNBA and have opportunities to earn additional compensation for exceptional regular season performance and postseason advancement.

With the best record in the Pro Volleyball Federation (19-5), the team will now go on to compete as the No. 1 seed in the PVF Championship Tournament. After kicking off its 25-game run in late January of this year, the inaugural PVF season will finish with the championship game on May 18th in Omaha, Nebraska.

To watch the Vibe compete in the semifinals of the PVF Championship Tournament, tune in to CBS Sports Network on May 15th.