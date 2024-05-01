Atlanta Vibe Host Columbus in Final Match of 2024 Regular Season

Thursday, May 2nd will be Atlanta’s final opportunity to see the Atlanta Vibe pro volleyball team in action at Gas South Arena in their inaugural season, when the Vibe (18-5) play host to the Columbus Fury (8-11) at 7:00 p.m. The match is set to air on Peachtree Sports Network in Atlanta and nationally on YouTube.

Tickets for the regular season finale are still available on AtlantaVibe.com.

The Pro Volleyball Federation Regular Season Champion Vibe are the first and only team to have clinched their postseason spot in the league, already securing the No. 1 overall seed in the postseason tournament. Atlanta will take on the No. 4 seed in the semifinals round on May 15 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on CBS Sports Network; the Championship match is set for May 18 in Omaha, also airing nationally on CBS Sports Network.

The Columbus Fury come to town on a three-match win streak, the first of which was the match against the Vibe that snapped their league-record six-match win streak. The Vibe are 1-2 against the Fury this season in a series that has seen a sweep from Atlanta and two four-match wins for Columbus so far.

