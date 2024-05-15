Atlanta’s Film Community Gathers at Film Pitch ATL

Get ready to dive deep into the heartbeat of Atlanta’s film industry with Film Pitch ATL, the ultimate networking event for filmmakers, actors, investors, and industry professionals. On Thursday, May 30th, at Round Trip Brewing, we’re bringing together the brightest minds and the boldest ideas for an evening of creativity, collaboration, and community.

At the heart of Film Pitch ATL are the talented filmmakers ready to unveil their projects to a

distinguished panel of industry experts. Joining us as panelists are:

Ronnel Parham: Ronnel Parham, a multi-award-winning actor, creator, writer, and producer,

aims to revolutionize television and film. With degrees from West Chester University of

Pennsylvania and Indiana University of PA, he brings a fresh perspective, championing

underrepresented voices.

Shellie Schmals: With over 15 years in the industry, Shellie Schmals, Director of Field

Marketing at Allied Global Marketing, is a community builder and creative curator. Her roles

include Director of Community at Stage 32 and Senior Program and Industry Relations Manager

at the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival. She’s also active on boards like Women in Film and

Television Atlanta and Georgia Production Partnership, enriching Atlanta’s cultural scene since

2009.

Leland Benford: With over a decade of experience, Leland Benford is an established film editor

and emerging director. His diverse portfolio spans music videos, feature films, and commercials.

A graduate of Full Sail University, he co-owns Cupcake Rapture Studios with his wife,

collaborating on international pilots like “From Yard” and “Town(E).”

These esteemed panelists will offer invaluable feedback to the filmmakers after each pitch, providing insights that can shape the trajectory of their projects and careers. But Film Pitch ATL is not just about pitches and panels—it’s about fostering connections and building a community united by a shared passion for storytelling.

Join us on Thursday, May 30th, for an evening of creativity, collaboration, and celebration of Atlanta’s thriving film industry.

You can find our graphics and previous event photos here.

Event Details

● Date: Thursday, May 30th

● Time: 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm

● Venue: Round Trip Brewing Co. 1279 Seaboard Industrial Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA

● Parking: Free parking available

● Food and beverages: Available for purchase at the brewery

For more information and to secure your spot at this event, please visit our website. For media

inquiries, interviews, and press passes, please contact Mara Garcia at mara@cinemalife.org.