Cannes Partners & Program Announced for Georgia Entertainment’s “From Script to Screen” Series

Georgia Entertainment has released program details and partners for its signature “From Script to Screen” event series at the 77th edition of the Cannes International Film Festival. The festival, running from May 14 – May 25, 2024, is the largest film festival in the world with over 200,000 filmmakers, financiers and entertainment executives.

Georgia Entertainment’s ‘From Script to Screen’ events are presented in partnership with LumaLogic, Discover Dekalb, DexMob VFX, Debra Johnston of Coldwell Banker, Fulton Films, Star Forest Entertainment, Meptik, Film Columbus GA, ICP, Explore Gwinnett, South Georgia Studios, Film Savannah, Georgia Film Academy, Athens Film Vertical Initiative and Michelin | Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The special sanctioned program is active throughout the duration of the festival. The purpose is to highlight Georgia’s infrastructure, talented crew and services to filmmakers from around the world.

“Cannes offers the distinctive opportunity to showcase the world class services providers and infrastructure in Georgia, USA. The content and exposure reach beyond those attending, making it highly valuable as we disseminate stories and messaging before, during and after the festival,” said Randy Davidson, CEO and Founder of Georgia Entertainment. “We eagerly anticipate engaging with filmmakers, directors, and producers during our scheduled events.”

The programming includes activations with FilmUSA and the American Pavilion.

“The Festival de Cannes brings thousands of qualified decision makers together on the ultimate world stage for film and entertainment,” said Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment. “Together with our partners, we look forward to facilitating meaningful relationships that will help drive new spending and revenue to Georgia.”

Whether your company is attending or not, partnership options are available to support this initiative. Please contact us to request more information or an invitation to our Festival de Cannes events.

“The timing to promote Georgia could not be better. We have the newest sound stages, the strongest incentive, the most trained workforce and the best locations in the world,” concluded Moyet.

May 17th – Georgia ‘From Script to Screen’ Rooftop Soiree, Invite Only

May 18th – ‘Heart of the Peach’ Brunch, Fulton Films Presents Georgia Entertainment, American Pavilion

May 18th – ‘All Over Georgia, USA’ Panel – Filmmakers, service providers and officials from communities throughout Georgia discuss locations, incentives and the production ecosystem of the state. FilmUSA Pavilion

May 18th – ‘Made with Georgia, USA’ Panel – Studio executives, directors and producers talk about workforce development, educational initiatives and state of the art facilities serving film and television productions in Georgia. FilmUSA Pavilion

May 18th – ‘Georgia Script to Screen’ Afternoon Social – Producers, directors and Georgia partners engage for a special networking affair.

Please contact us to request more information.