Cinema for the Culture: Film Screenings + Masterclass Series Featuring SIRA by Apolline Traoré

The African Film & Arts Foundation Inc. is thrilled to announce the in-person return of our signature event, Cinema for the Culture: Film Screenings + Masterclass Series which was launched in 2020. Funding provided by Arts & Entertainment Atlanta and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District.

Date: Tuesday, May 28th, 2024

Tuesday, May 28th, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM EST

Location: Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American Culture & History (AARL), Atlanta, GA 30303

Film Screening: We’ll be showcasing the award-winning film SIRA (2023) by Burkina Faso filmmaker Apolline Traoré.

SIRA Synopsis: After a brutal attack, a young nomad named Sira refuses to surrender and takes a stand against Islamist terror.

Masterclass Discussion: (TBD) Following the screening, join us for a moderated conversation with a filmmaker. The discussion will explore themes like the female protagonist in war, cultural interpretations, and more.

Free and Open to the Public: This event is absolutely FREE, but registration is required! Space is limited, so reserve your spot today!

The African Film & Arts Foundation (AFAF), is a non-profit 501(C)(3) media arts organization based in Atlanta, Georgia that aims to be a conduit for changing the imagery and narrative of Africans and people of African descent through the lens of arts and culture.

Founded in 2019 by award winning filmmaker Ms. Mojisola Sonoiki, AFAF envisions being part of spring-boarding multiple homogeneous stories about people of African descent, through mediums like film, arts exhibitions and cultural events. Our board consists of an experienced team of people from the Entertainment, IT, Legal, Marketing and Business fields who are driven by their passion of changing the narrative of people of African descent.

Through strategic partnerships with diverse community groups, institutions and businesses, the foundation’s premium is on fostering cross-cultural bridges and being the ambassadors and culture keepers of African narratives via film and the arts in the southeast of the United States, and in Georgia in particular.

