CMII Graduate Students Shine in International 48H Virtual Production Filming Contest

Imagine crafting a complete short film in just 48 hours, navigating time zones, technical challenges, and creative blocks. That’s exactly what three graduate students from Georgia State University achieved this past May. Joel Mack and Sajitha Jahangir, both Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII) graduate students in the Digital Filmmaking program, along with Carla Serrano Crespo, a graduate student in the School of Film, Media & Theatre (FMT), submitted their innovative short film, “Mortido,” to the 48H Virtual Production Filming Contest organized by the Asian Virtual Human Association. CMII Professor of Practice Max Thomas provided mentorship as the team’s coach. The film is currently under review, with winners set to be announced on June 16.

The 48H Virtual Production Filming Contest, held from May 17 to May 19, 2024, was no ordinary competition. Joel, Sajitha, and Carla had to adapt quickly to the contest organizer’s13-hour time difference, starting their work at 4:50 a.m. on Saturday. Joel shared his experience, saying, “This challenge made me realize how strong and dependable virtual productions tools are to rapid productions.”

The team’s journey began with a surprise theme revealed through a single picture. From this image, they spun the tale of “Mortido,” drawing inspiration from the visual novel “The Chronicles of Harris Burdick.” Their narrative, “Another Place, Another Time,” set the stage for an intense and imaginative production process.

The team transformed CMII’s 1,900 sq. ft. studio into a creative hub, utilizing Unreal Engine and the studio’s 330” 4K FusionMAX LED wall to construct an immersive virtual forest environment. Leveraging Georgia’s natural beauty for quick and effective foreground asset gathering, they seamlessly blended real and virtual worlds.

“During the span of this competition, Joel and I realized how much the input of someone from the traditional film pipeline can improve a production,” added Sajitha.

Saturday saw the team setting up scenes and capturing initial footage, while Sunday was dedicated to motion capture and final edits. Despite the race against the clock, the trio’s dedication and collaboration paid off. Carla Serrano Crespo’s editing and color correction skills were instrumental in achieving the film’s final, polished look.

“This competition reminded me that virtual production can achieve its success not through technology alone, but because of the dedicated and creative minds behind it,” stated Carla.

“Mortido” delves into the profound and ever-present tension between the forces of life and death. The story follows Peter, a boy lost in the woods, and Bill, a man with a hidden dark obsession. Through vivid imagery, the film explores the eternal struggle between the life-affirming energy of Libido and the death-driven force of Mortido. The narrative and visuals together illustrate the philosophical journey of life, bound by constraints yet driven by an unseen wind.

Their film not only showcases the individual talents of Joel, Sajitha, and Carla but also highlights the potential for increased collaboration between FMT and CMII, leveraging robust training, advanced technology, and faculty support. Sajitha aptly puts it, “With the virtual production tools at our disposal, increased collaboration between FMT and CMII can lead to many more successful projects like this one.”

“Mortido” is available to view here.

For more information about the 48H Virtual Production Filming Contest, visit the Asian Virtual Human Association.