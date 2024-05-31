CMII’s M.F.A. Program Achieves Silver Level “Unreal Academic Partner” Status

The Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII) at Georgia State University proudly announces its official qualification as a Silver Level “Unreal Academic Partner” for its M.F.A. in Digital Filmmaking, Virtual Production, and Visual Effects Concentration. Administered by Epic Games, this prestigious recognition highlights CMII’s commitment to providing high-quality educational opportunities in the rapidly evolving field of digital media. It also underscores their dedication to excellence in education through a knowledgeable faculty, proven curricula, and top-notch technology.

This achievement is a testament to the collective efforts of the CMII team and the outstanding contributions of several key individuals. CMII graduate students Bobby Majoch and Morgan Hager produced an impressive portfolio in the Virtual Cinematography Course, which played a crucial role in achieving this recognition. Additionally, CMII Professor of Practice Jeasy Sehgal’s recommendations and justifications as the only Silver Unreal Authorized Instructor Partner at CMII were pivotal in the Unreal Authorized Training Team’s decision to grant this status.

“We are thrilled to receive the Silver Level ‘Unreal Academic Partner’ status,” said Sehgal. “This recognition reflects our dedication to providing students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the competitive fields of digital filmmaking, virtual production, and visual effects. We are committed to continuing our work to foster creativity and innovation in our programs.”

The Unreal Academic Partner Program acknowledges university programs that are committed to providing ongoing, high-quality educational opportunities with an experienced faculty, proven curricula, sufficient facilities, and resources to create positive outcomes for students with diverse personal growth and career objectives. This status enhances CMII’s ability to deliver cutting-edge education and training, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared for successful careers in the digital media industry.

“CMII’s recent qualification as a Silver Level ‘Unreal Academic Partner’ is a testament to its commitment to excellence in digital media education,” added CMII Executive Director Brennen Dicker. “This prestigious recognition from Epic Games underscores CMII’s dedication to providing cutting-edge curricula, knowledgeable faculty, and state-of-the-art technology to prepare students for success in the rapidly evolving field of digital filmmaking, virtual production, and visual effects.”

Click here for more information about CMII’s M.F.A. in Digital Filmmaking.