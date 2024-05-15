Covington Kicks Off the 2024 Georgia Unscripted Roadshow Series June 13th

Cinelease Studios Three Ring in Covington will kick off the 2024 Georgia Unscripted Roadshow series of events on June 13th, from 6PM to 8:30PM. These events highlight entertainment opportunities in the region with a focus on workforce development and local businesses participating in the growth of the creative economy. The afterparty will be held at City Pharmacy, one of Covington’s finest bars and restaurants, from 8:30PM to midnight. (RSVP)

“Covington is a shining example of the impact film production can have on a local community and we are proud to launch this year’s series in partnership with Cinelease Studios Three Ring,” said Randy Davidson, Founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “We are looking forward to highlighting film and all the creative industries that are converging to drive the region’s economic growth.”

The Georgia Unscripted events were crafted with the aim of uniting local elected officials, economic development leaders, and professionals from the creative industries. Beyond fostering networking opportunities, participants gain insights from experts on workforce development trends and educational initiatives.

The 2024 Georgia Unscripted events are presented by leading companies including Brasfield Gorrie, ICP, Trilith Studios, Fulton Films, RDH Partners, and Yancey Entertainment. The communities for this year’s roadshow are Albany, Columbus, Covington, Dalton and Macon.

“It has been a pleasure working with officials in Covington and the surrounding communities. This will truly be a special night,” said Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment. “The collaboration, support and engagement by all the stakeholders in preparation for this has been great.”

The evening will also feature a special presentation of the next issue of the Creative Economy Journal, highlighting the 200 Most Influential People of Georgia’s Creative Industries. Many that made the list will be in attendance.

Other companies supporting the roadshow include Cinelease Studios, All Access Staging, Classic Tents, Discover Dekalb, GSB Architects, Georgia Entertainment PR Alliance, Georgia Matters, Ghost Gaming, Reel Supplies, and Skillshot.

Organizations promoting and partnering with the roadshow include the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Music Partners, Georgia Production Partnership, BIG Film and Entertainment Alliance, Coastal Entertainment Alliance, Entertainment Tourism Alliance of Georgia, Georgia Film Academy, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, Motion Picture Association, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Georgia Game Developers Association, Georgia Regional Film and Entertainment Alliance, and Georgia CEO.

To support the event or receive further information, please contact us here.