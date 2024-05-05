Director Michael Showalter Chats About Atlanta-Filmed Rom-Com The Idea of You

You might need to sit down for this. In her new shot-in-Atlanta romantic comedy The Idea of You—based on the book by Robinne Lee—Anne Hathaway, who first burst into America’s heart in the hit comedy The Princess Diaries in 2001, plays a divorced 40-year-old single mom of a teenage daughter. The funny and thought-provoking new film that begins streaming Friday on Amazon Prime explores the romantic complications that ensue after Hathaway’s art gallery owner Solene accidentally runs into Hayes Campbell—a 24-year-old Harry Styles-esque member of boy band sensation August Moon—backstage at Coachella.

In addition to Hathaway’s immediate on-screen chemistry with Nicholas Galitzine, (whose fast-rising star resume includes the new Starz period drama Mary & George and last year’s role as a closeted British prince in Amazon Prime’s Red, White & Royal Blue), there’s lots of snappy dialogue and some pointed commentary about both our addictions to social media and how celebrity dating lives are scrutinized.

For Atlantans, it’s also a great chance to see the Studio at Candler Park double as Solene’s art gallery, set in the Silver Lakes neighborhood of Los Angeles; Garibaldi’s in Savannah becomes the backdrop for a Paris Café; and a private Buckhead residence portrays a luxury St. Tropez getaway. Oh, yes—and the Atlanta Motor Speedway doubles as Coachella.

