Director of Entertainment At ProTravel Announces Partnership With Bring It On Solutions

Dani Risch-Bailey is the Director of Entertainment for Film & TV Productions at ProTravel International. ProTravel collaborates with feature films, television productions, and streaming platforms to service travel needs. The brand is part of Global Travel Collection – the world’s largest collection of international luxury travel agencies.

Recently, at the “Thompson Takes On Hollywood” event in Buckhead, Risch-Bailey announced the company’s formal partnership with Bring It On Solutions. The VIP Concierge service will collaborate with ProTravel to provide specialized accommodations for their clients.

