Discover Dunwoody Spotlights Jamie Graff

Discover Dunwoody proudly announces Jamie Graff as the May recipient of the Distinguished Production Associate Recognition Program. This initiative celebrates the remarkable contributions of individuals in the film and entertainment industry, often behind the scenes, yet pivotal in bringing creative visions to life. Jamie Graff, founder of REMEDY, exemplifies this dedication and talent, making him a deserving honoree this month.

Jamie Graff’s journey started with a passion for photography and videography, cultivated during his business and entrepreneurship studies at Clemson University. In 2007, he founded REMEDY, a video production agency that has grown to create commercial, digital, and social content for leading brands such as Chick-fil-A. Over 17 years, Jamie has directed projects for industry giants like Google, The Home Depot, Norfolk Southern, the Atlanta Braves, and more.

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jamie’s leadership guided REMEDY to significant milestones. In August 2020, Jamie purchased and transformed a 16,000 sq ft space in downtown Buford into the company’s new headquarters. This state-of-the-art facility houses REMEDY and its subsidiary Form Studios, equipped with innovative technology like Virtual Production volume, a Motion Control Cinema Robot, and multiple studio spaces. This strategic investment has elevated REMEDY’s industry position, enabling the team to create stunning content with remarkable efficiency.

Over recent years, Jamie and his team have actively participated in numerous notable projects. Among these, they initiated a driver-focused series for Uber’s latest YouTube channel, “Earning with Uber,” and developed impactful product launch campaigns for brands including SharkBite, MetaboHPT, HoldRite, and myCharge. Additionally, they have told compelling stories about impact and change for institutions such as Georgia Tech, Morehouse School of Medicine, and Norfolk Southern.

One of Jamie’s standout projects is the brand film produced for Perimeter CID, launched in January 2024. This film effectively captures Dunwoody’s essence across 16 diverse locations in just two days of production. From MARTA to local businesses and family-friendly spaces, the film reflects Jamie and his team’s exceptional production skills. Their expertise, versatility, and effortless cooperation led to its outstanding success, now featured as the header video on the Perimeter website: perimeteratl.com.

Looking ahead, Jamie’s plans involve continuing to build strong relationships with ad agencies, growing B2B client relationships within core competency focus areas, and further advancing Virtual Production. With REMEDY and Form Studios leading the way in Virtual Production and Motion Control, Jamie aims to educate and innovate, ensuring more clients experience its transformative power.

Jamie Graff’s recognition as May’s Distinguished Production Associate is well-deserved, and we at Discover Dunwoody are proud to celebrate his achievements. His dedication, innovation, and remarkable talent have significantly contributed to the film and entertainment industry, and we look forward to seeing what he will accomplish next.

For more information about Jamie Graff and his work, visit REMEDY (http://www.remedyfilms.com), Form Studios (http://www.formstudios.com), and Form Volumes (http://www.formvolumes.com).

For more information about Discover Dunwoody and to nominate yourself or someone you know for the recognition program, please visit here.