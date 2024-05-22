EA Sports College Football 25: Georgia, Ohio State lead projected top-10 teams ahead of video game’s release

The wait for a genuine college football video game is almost over. EA Sports recently revealed its much-anticipated “College Football 25” title will drop on July 19. Then, it shared a trailer showcasing gameplay footage and several small details that should have fans even more excited.

As with any release in the sports gaming genre, it’s always interesting to see what the developers think of the teams included. “College Football 25” is an especially difficult undertaking. The EA Sports team is tasked with assigning numerical values to 134 Football Bowl Subdivision teams and well over 10,000 athletes to quantify relative team quality.

Overall team ratings are typically based on player averages, so the teams with more accomplished athletes — or, in this case, a good collection of former blue-chip prospects — will have a higher overall rating. See more at CBS.