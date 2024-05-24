Event Recap: ‘Shaping Georgia’s Entertainment Tourism Future’ Featuring Dan Cathy and Pat Mitchell

Georgia Entertainment and The Entertainment Tourism Alliance of Georgia (ETAG) hosted the inaugural ‘Shaping Georgia’s Entertainment Tourism Future‘ event at the Trilith Guesthouse in the Town at Trilith. (See reel and photos below.

The sold-out event had a guest list of tourism officials, travel coordinators, production professionals, elected officials and industry executives from around the state. Marking the influence that entertainment industries have made in the $73B economic impact of travel and tourism (2022) and presenting opportunities for growth in the sector.

With a steadfast vision and understanding of the ‘power of placemaking,’ opening remarks were made by Dan Cathy, founder of Trilith Studios and Chairman of Chick-fil-A. Cathy has been acknowledged industry wide for the unique way he has fully embraced the creative industries.

Pat Mitchell, Co-Founder and Partner of ConnectedWomenLeaders, Project Dandelion, and Co-Founder and Editorial Director of TEDWomen, was the featured keynote speaker. As the Chair Emeritus of the Sundance Institute, she offered insight on entertainment tourism through the festival lens. She acknowledged the importance of supporting diversity and independent artists including filmmakers.

Leading experts and artists shared their insight and experience during the events panel discussions: “Connecting the Dots: Entertainment & Tourism”

Moderator: Lynda Smith (Founder, Entertainment Tourism Alliance)

Laura Sullivan (Tourism Coordinator, City of Covington)

Andrew Wilson (EVP & CMO, Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau)

Anjuli King (Director of Domestic Group Tour & Entertainment Sales, Visit Savannah)

LaRonda Sutton (Entertainment Executive & Producer)

Julie Wilkerson (Executive Director, Macon Arts Alliance)

“Inventorying Your Creative Arts Assets”

Moderator: Randy Davidson (Founder & CEO, Georgia Entertainment)

Craig Miller (Craig Miller Productions)

Ebony Blanding (Filmmaker, Artist in Residence at Trilith Institute)

Lisa Love (Director, Georgia Music Foundation)

The full immersion into the world of entertainment tourism continued with the Trilith Experience, curated VIP tours of Trilith Studios and the Town at Trilith. Tours of the towns luxury rental properties were also provided by Stay Sojo. Meaningful conversations and strategic networking continued with a birds eye view of the ecosystem from the new rooftop bar, Oliver Twist.

Watch the recap reel here:

Video credit: Rosa Waite & Junior Gomes

Photo credit: Rosa Waite, Georgia Entertainment

Special thanks to additional partners of the event: Mainsail Properties, Stay Sojo, Epicurean Atlanta, Provost Studios, Discover Dunwoody, Explore Brookhaven, Sonesta International, Coastal Entertainment Alliance, Trilith Studios, Trilith Institute, RDH, Reel Supplies, ICP, Georgia Film Academy, Fulton Films and Level 77 Music.