Film USA Showcases Third Year at Cannes with Expanded Pavilion and Georgia Programming

For the third consecutive year, Film USA is set to host their Pavilion at the Marché du Film at  Cannes located at International Village, Pantiero (#202). Programming for the pavilion has been announced and can be found on their web page with a downloadable program, google calendar link, and eventbrite link. The Film USA Pavilion is free to all Cannes festival and Marché du Film badge holders and programming does not require an RSVP to attend.  

Programing runs from May 14 to 21 and includes 14 panels and daily happy hours sponsored by different USA film  commissions. Programming features “Louisiana Day at Film USA” (May 16) with special guest Louisiana Lt. Governor  Billy Nungesser, Stage 32 programming with panelists from productions in competition and part of official selection, The  Creative Coalition CEO Robin Bronk’s roundtable on unconventional film financing, a deep dive into the success of film  in Georgia hosted by Georgia Entertainment, an examination on AI’s role in filmmaking with Ribbow Media, and  more.  

“Cannes is a cornerstone event for Film USA and a great symbol of our organizations growth and reach. It demonstrates  the need and support for our nation to represent our industry globally,” says Katie Patton Pryor, Baton Rouge Film  Commissioner and Film USA Co-Founder. “It is exciting to band together to represent our country at the largest film event  in the world and the response has been overwhelmingly positive ” says Tony Armer, Dallas Film Commissioner and Film  USA Co-Founder. The co-founding duo launched Film USA in 2022.  

Film USA and is a national, non-profit trade organization of state and regional film commissions from across the USA  under one umbrella to enhance the global competitiveness of the US film and TV industry, expand industry access,  support global film partnerships, and promote domestic production. Film USA hosts shared spaces for USA film offices  and regions to represent the film and television economy of the USA at global film markets and events.  

2024 Film USA members in attendance: Film Baton Rouge (LA), Cherokee Film (OK), Film Columbus (OH), Film  Columbus GA (GA), Dallas Film Commission (TX), Driftless Film Office (Midwest), Film Liaisons in California  Statewide (CA), Houston Film Commission (TX), Film Lauderdale (FL), Louisiana Entertainment (LA), Moab to  Monument Valley Film Commission (UT), Film New Orleans (LA), Film Savannah (GA), Film SF (CA), Film Tampa  Bay (FL), Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture (OK), Upstate California Film Commission (CA).  

2024 Film USA pavilion partners: DIAMOND: Explore Louisiana, jasco:, Misfit. GOLD: The Creative Coalition, Georgia  Entertainment News, Stage 32, Entertainment Partners, Dallas Film Commission, Film Baton Rouge, Anntoine. SILVER:  Fable House, FLICS, Houston Film Commission, Film Lauderdale Film SF, Unoriginal Films. BRONZE: Film Columbus,  

Montana Film Office, Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture, Moab to Monument Valley Film Commission, Celtic  Studios, Sunscreen Film Festival, Film Savannah, Cherokee Film, Quixote by Sunset Studios, Talon Entertainment  Finance.  

Unlike most production heavy countries, the United States does not have a centralized federal film commission. Film  production support and regulation are primarily managed at the state and local levels through various state film  commissions and offices. These entities provide a range of services, including location scouting assistance, tax incentives  information, and logistical support to filmmakers looking to produce films within their jurisdictions.  

Film USA utilizes their member network of film commissioners to foster new business relationships, market the industry  globally, and to expand the worldwide presence of the US film and TV industry, thereby creating US employment and  economic growth. Film USA also advocates for the creation of a federal film office focused on maintaining and growing  the film economy of the country.  

Learn more at filmusa.org and follow on social media @filmusaorg.

