Friedman’s Framing: Another Business in Savannah Serving the Film and Entertainment Industry

Friedman’s is a local family-owned and operated custom frame shop that’s been in Savannah since its inception in 1902. Now in their fifth generation, they attribute their long success to their dedication to quality and customer service.

Tell us about your business and what kind of services/products you offer

We primarily offer frames for set decoration on productions of all sizes. However, we’re also capable of providing artwork, mirrors, mounting objects, shadowboxes and other kinds of installation solutions. We also love giving friendly local recommendations and history lessons when time allows.

Tell us about the first time you worked with the film industry. What were their needs and how did you meet them?

Friedman’s has been working with the film industry for longer than I’ve been alive, but the first time I was largely involved was during the filming of “Z: The Beginning of Everything”. One of our interior design clients previously worked with the set designer, and saw no reason to refer the the production anywhere else. We had to quickly help them find period-appropriate framing to go with their artwork, but since we have the largest selection in the area, the job went smoothly.

How has working with the film industry impacted your business? Have you made any changes to accommodate their needs?

When we’re working with a new film production, we try to do everything as soon as possible – meet with them to determine their needs, get as much information, and select products. products selected as we can, and order everything as soon as possible. We’ve even driven several hours each way to the nearest vendor warehouses with a van to load up on material to make sure that all the deadlines can be hit. But it’s important to us that we learn to accommodate large film productions while still satisfying our regular customers.

Selected Friedman’s Framing Film Credits:

Manhunt (2024)

The Girl From Plainville (2022)

Z: The Beginning of Everything (2015)

The Conspirator (2011)

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil (1997)

Forrest Gump (1994)

The Ordeal of Dr. Mudd (1980)

