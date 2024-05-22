Cannes Recap: Photos, Reels, and More from the 77th Cannes Film Festival

The following day began with a seaside ‘Heart of the Peach’ Brunch, presented by Fulton Films at The American Pavilion. Writer and Director, Deborah Riley Draper shared insights from her illustrious career and discussed the pivotal role of Fulton and Georgia in her success. This event provided a wonderful networking opportunity, highlighting Georgia’s leadership in the film industry to an international audience.
Georgia Entertainment’s ‘From Script to Screen’ panel series at the Film USA Pavilion started with the ‘All Over Georgia, USA’ panel. Randy Davidson, CEO & Founder of Georgia Entertainment, moderated a discussion with Walker Dalton (Film Savannah), Genevieve LeDoux (Star Forest), Chris LeDoux (LumaLogic), and Honnie Korngold (South Georgia Studios) about the growth and expansion of Georgia’s film industry. They emphasized the state’s potential to attract more filmmakers to the region. The message was clear that we are here to help filmmakers and to resourcefully collaborate.
The panel series concluded with the ‘Made with Georgia, USA’ panel. Panelists Elisa Logan (DexMob VFX), Alexander White (Alexander White Agency), Josh Harris (Peachtree Group), Deborah Riley Draper (Coffee Bluff Pictures), and Brando Ross (DexMob VFX) discussed the significance of producing films in Georgia and shared insights into the state’s rising prominence as a global filmmaking hub.
Our events concluded with an afternoon VIP social. Many attendees acknowledged Georgia’s extensive offerings and reputation.
Georgia Entertainment’s Randy Davidson and Jezlan Moyet streamed an insiders look into the Cannes Film Festival live on Instagram to share a glimpse of Georgia’s presence at the most prestigious film event in the world. Check them out below:
Also, Randy Davidson shared a personal chronicle of the experience with pictures on LinkedIn.
