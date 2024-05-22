View the Inaugural Edition of the Creative Economy Journal

Georgia Entertainment
Premier Partner
You are at:»»Cannes Recap: Photos, Reels, and More from the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Cannes Recap: Photos, Reels, and More from the 77th Cannes Film Festival

0
By on Culture/Arts, Film & TV, News
Georgia Entertainment was thrilled to be a part of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, the largest film festival in the world to spotlight the cinematic achievements and industry infrastructure in the Peach State.
See additional links below for further pictures and coverage.
Georgia Entertainment’s multi-day programming kicked off with the ‘From Script to Screen’ Rooftop Soiree hosted at the Misfit Haus – a world renowned members club and artist collective. Attendees from around the globe enjoyed peach cocktails, a Georgia-centric playlist, and a chance to mingle with the states leading experts and creatives. For many, this was their first impression on what Georgia has to offer. The event facilitated meaningful connections and conversations, building excitement for the following day’s Georgia centric activations.

The following day began with a seaside ‘Heart of the Peach’ Brunch, presented by Fulton Films at The American Pavilion. Writer and Director, Deborah Riley Draper shared insights from her illustrious career and discussed the pivotal role of Fulton and Georgia in her success. This event provided a wonderful networking opportunity, highlighting Georgia’s leadership in the film industry to an international audience.

Georgia Entertainment’s ‘From Script to Screen’ panel series at the Film USA Pavilion started with the ‘All Over Georgia, USA’ panel. Randy Davidson, CEO & Founder of Georgia Entertainment, moderated a discussion with Walker Dalton (Film Savannah), Genevieve LeDoux (Star Forest), Chris LeDoux (LumaLogic), and Honnie Korngold (South Georgia Studios) about the growth and expansion of Georgia’s film industry. They emphasized the state’s potential to attract more filmmakers to the region. The message was clear that we are here to help filmmakers and to resourcefully collaborate.

The panel series concluded with the ‘Made with Georgia, USA’ panel. Panelists Elisa Logan (DexMob VFX), Alexander White (Alexander White Agency), Josh Harris (Peachtree Group), Deborah Riley Draper (Coffee Bluff Pictures), and Brando Ross (DexMob VFX) discussed the significance of producing films in Georgia and shared insights into the state’s rising prominence as a global filmmaking hub.

Our events concluded with an afternoon VIP social. Many attendees acknowledged Georgia’s extensive offerings and reputation.

Georgia Entertainment’s Randy Davidson and Jezlan Moyet streamed an insiders look into the Cannes Film Festival live on Instagram to share a glimpse of Georgia’s presence at the most prestigious film event in the world. Check them out below:

LIVE from the La Plage Du Festival 

LIVE from the Georgia Entertainment’s Rooftop Soiree

LIVE from Georgia ‘From Script to Screen’ programming at FilmUSA

Also, Randy Davidson shared a personal chronicle of the experience with pictures on LinkedIn.

Photo credit: Rosa Waite & Cesar Castano

Georgia Entertainment’s ‘From Script to Screen’ events at Cannes were presented in partnership with LumaLogicDiscover DekalbDexMob VFXDebra Johnston of Coldwell BankerFulton FilmsStar Forest EntertainmentMeptikFilm Columbus GAICPExplore GwinnettSouth Georgia StudiosFilm SavannahGeorgia Film AcademyAthens Film Vertical Initiative and Michelin | Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.