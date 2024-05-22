Cannes Recap: Photos, Reels, and More from the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Georgia Entertainment was thrilled to be a part of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, the largest film festival in the world to spotlight the cinematic achievements and industry infrastructure in the Peach State.

See additional links below for further pictures and coverage.

Georgia Entertainment’s multi-day programming kicked off with the ‘From Script to Screen’ Rooftop Soiree hosted at the Misfit Haus – a world renowned members club and artist collective. Attendees from around the globe enjoyed peach cocktails, a Georgia-centric playlist, and a chance to mingle with the states leading experts and creatives. For many, this was their first impression on what Georgia has to offer. The event facilitated meaningful connections and conversations, building excitement for the following day’s Georgia centric activations.

Georgia Entertainment’s ‘From Script to Screen’ events at Cannes were presented in partnership with LumaLogic, Discover Dekalb, DexMob VFX, Debra Johnston of Coldwell Banker, Fulton Films, Star Forest Entertainment, Meptik, Film Columbus GA, ICP, Explore Gwinnett, South Georgia Studios, Film Savannah, Georgia Film Academy, Athens Film Vertical Initiative and Michelin | Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau.