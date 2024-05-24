Georgia Scores Top Spot in Competitive Economic Rankings

Governor Brian P. Kemp, in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), today announced that the state earned the No. 1 spot in Site Selection’s annual Prosperity Cup rankings for successful investment recruitment in 2023. Criteria for this national award include the total values of new and expanded facilities in the state, business-climate attractiveness, and workforce readiness.

“I always proudly tell companies across the country and the world how great Georgia is for operating and growing a business,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “This award from Site Selection just adds to a decade of evidence that the way we do business in the Peach State is working. When job creators choose us, they not only get access to the global market through logistics assets like Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and some of the fastest-growing ports in the nation, they also get a host of incredible partners at the state and local levels.”

In 2023, Georgia attracted 318 new and expanded facilities to secure the No. 1 ranking, according to Site Selection. This includes an expanded scope for the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) — the largest project in state history. Announcing an additional 400 new jobs and $2 billion in investment last year, HMGMA’s total investment is now $7.59 billion and will net 8,500 new jobs for hardworking Georgians. Anovion Technologies represents another major project, which selected southwest Georgia for its $800 million, 400-job synthetic graphite manufacturing facility in May, breaking ground at the site in June of last year. In northeast Georgia, Meissner Corporation plans to create more than 1,700 new jobs at a new campus that will more than double the company’s manufacturing footprint in the U.S. as the company expands operations.

“The Prosperity Cup recognizes state-level economic development competitiveness,” says Site Selection’s Mark Arend. “Georgia’s consistent delivery of the location attributes required by capital investors demonstrates to our readers that it competes to win.”

On the heels of Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America’s groundbreaking in October 2022, Georgia welcomed more than 10 Hyundai and automotive suppliers in 2023 reaching middle Georgia and beyond. These suppliers will ultimately create over 4,300 new jobs and bring $1.2 billion in combined investment. Today, those numbers are even higher. In addition to HMGMA activity, Kia’s facility in West Point and the Toyota campus in Pendergrass both announced expansions during 2023, creating a combined 440 new jobs and $286 million in investment.

“Across Georgia, our economic development team is truly collaborative, including our sister state agencies, utility partners, local economic developers, and many others who work day-in and day-out to help companies and communities find the right match for mutual success,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Taking the top spot in the 2024 Prosperity Cup reaffirms that the Georgia Way works. Decades of partnerships and laying the groundwork for intentional economic development from the community level to the state level, combined with our consistent pro-business policies, have led to these positive results. Thanks to our Georgia leaders throughout the state for supporting these efforts that make a difference for Georgia families.”

For the full article on Georgia’s selection for this recognition or more information on the 2024 Prosperity Cup, visit Site Selection’s website at siteselection.com/issues/2024/may/2024-prosperity-cup.cfm.