Gwinnett Is A Top Player In Georgia’s Film Industry

The way Georgia Entertainment President Jezlan Moyet sees it, Gwinnett County is not just a player in Georgia’s growing film and TV industry — it’s one of the leaders.
Moyet praised the county during the Signature Georgia Entertainment 100 event at Eagle Rock Studios in Norcross on April 23.
As leaders in the state’s film and TV industry mixed and mingled with local leaders, Moyet was highlighting the partnerships within Gwinnett, between city and county leaders, economic development officials and business officials.
To continue reading, visit Gwinnett Daily Post.