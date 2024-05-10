Fulton Films Presents ‘Heart of the Peach’ Brunch with Georgia Entertainment at Cannes

Fulton Films announced they will present their ‘Heart of the Peach’ brunch with Georgia Entertainment at the 77th edition of the Festival de Cannes. The event will be held at the American Pavilion on May 18th. Renowned writer, producer and filmmaker Deborah Riley will be the featured guest along with others shining the light on Fulton County and Georgia. The festival, running from May 14 – May 25, 2024, is the largest film festival in the world with over 200,000 filmmakers, financiers and entertainment executives.

“We are honored to partner with Fulton Films to highlight Fulton County as the heart of Georgia and all the resources available to filmmakers,” said Randy Davidson, CEO and Founder of Georgia Entertainment. “With over 175 assets like the Fulton County Executive Airport, courthouses, and libraries the region is full of locations of any type.”

The ‘Heart of the Peach’ co-sponsored brunch is part of Georgia Entertainment’s ‘From Script to Screen,’ a special sanctioned program active throughout the duration of the festival. The purpose of the program is to highlight Georgia’s infrastructure, talented crew and services to filmmakers from around the world.

“Cannes stands as the pinnacle gathering for international filmmakers, and we’re thrilled to spotlight Fulton County at the festival’s American Pavilion,” remarked Shaunya Chavis-Rucker, Division Manager of Fulton Films, within the Fulton County Government Economic Development Office. “Our partnership and collaboration with Georgia Entertainment have proven immensely beneficial as we unite our endeavors to connect with producers, directors, and filmmakers worldwide.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Deborah Riley to our brunch and networking program,” stated Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment. “Her renown as a filmmaker, producer, actress, and writer resonates globally, and her involvement in numerous projects within Fulton County is exemplary. We eagerly anticipate learning from her insights and experiences in Georgia as we aim to educate and inspire filmmakers at this event.”

To RSVP for this event visit this link. Please contact us to request more information.