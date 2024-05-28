Internationally acclaimed painter Zoey Frank takes up residency at the Bo Bartlett Center

The Bo Bartlett Center at Columbus State University welcomes Zoey Frank, a renowned contemporary artist, for a six-week residency program through June 29. During her residency, Frank will be working on a massive oil painting—a staggering 18 feet wide by 20 feet high—within the expansive walls of the Scarborough Gallery.

The residency gives Frank a unique space to fully assemble and complete this large-scale work. Because of the size of her studio, her painting spans five panels; the Bo Bartlett Center’s expansive wall space and high ceilings give her a place for her work to be appreciated as intended. Throughout the residency, visitors to the Bo Bartlett Center can witness Frank’s creative process firsthand.

On Thursday, June 20 at 4:30 p.m., Frank will host a public talk—giving art enthusiasts a chance to learn more about her artistic journey, the inspiration behind her work, and the techniques she employs.

Those techniques draw inspiration from the renowned Baroque masterpiece “The Spinners” (“Las hilanderas”) by Diego Velázquez.

“I often use a specific Baroque or Renaissance composition as the basis for a painting. In this case, I chose Velasquez’s ‘The Spinners’, which I think of as an allegory for painting,” she explained. “‘The Spinners’ felt like an apt starting place to craft my first monumental painting.

Frank’s painting will remain on display at the Bo Bartlett Center until late fall.