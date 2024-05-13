‘Mister Sleep’ filmmaker returns to shoot another movie in the Augusta area

Charmain Z. Brackett, Augusta Good News

In more than 20 years with Paramount Pictures, Rob Hollocks worked in a variety of capacities with big names and big budgets, but he finds that working on his independent film projects brings different levels of freedom and satisfaction.

“I love working in independent film. It’s obviously really tiny budgets, but it’s just more fun, and it’s more creative. There’s no corporate control. We’re not worried about having to appease the shareholders. We’re doing our focus which is to tell great stories, original stories,” said Hollocks who is in the Augusta area in May filming another project called “The Observance.”

“The Observance” is a psychological thriller set and filmed in the Augusta area. Charmain Z. Brackett/Augusta Good News

The U.K. native spent more than 20 years as Vice President of International Marketing and Creative for Paramount before moving to Los Angeles and into the creative side with projects from commercials to making documentaries.

He’s made several films in the Augusta area including “Applewood” and most recently “Mister Sleep” which launched to streaming platforms on April 2 after a March 25 film premiere in Augusta.

“The Observance” is a psychological thriller about a woman who awakes from a coma to find her husband and daughter have been sucked into a cult with creepy, charismatic leaders played by Alec James and Anna Borchert.

Rob Hollocks (at right) talks with actor Alec James about costuming before shooting a scene for “The Observance” on May 13. Charmain Z. Brackett/Augusta Good News

“Jonah – played by Alec – and I are such bad people, but they love each other so much. It’s very complicated. We keep joking that they have the healthiest relationship (of all the characters), but they keep hurting everyone around them,” said Borchert who also appeared in “Mister Sleep.”

The character she plays in the current film is the polar opposite of the one she portrayed in “Mister Sleep,” and she finds this character and the way Hollocks has written her to be intriguing.

“I love playing villains. Honestly, I think they are the most interesting to play,” she said.

Originally from Vermont, she moved to Atlanta by way of Los Angeles about five years ago. She said she wanted to go where the opportunities were. Not only does Atlanta offer a lot of opportunities to be in film, but there is a wide spectrum of projects to be part of.

What Borchert and Hollocks especially love about filming outside of L.A. is the people they get to work with.

Anna Borchert (center in black) prepares for May 13’s shooting at Perry Landing in Hephzibah. Charmain Z. Brackett/Augusta Good News

“People really love making film and TV here,” Borchert said. “They are so excited to be part of it.”

Hollocks echoed her comments. He said the business side and profit and loss figures often overshadow the creative side of storytelling in L.A.

“It’s so refreshing to work with and meet people who actually, genuinely love what they do and do it for the love of it,” he said.

And they are good at what they love to do, he said. With the bulk of the crew from the Augusta area, Hollocks said he couldn’t ask for a better team to make films with. And that’s a reason he keeps returning to the area to shoot movies.

“They are all amazing,” he said.

Actors get into makeup before May 13 shooting of “The Observance.” Charmain Z. Brackett/Augusta Good News

Filming of “The Observance” will run through the month of May at several spots around the area including Perry Landing in Hephzibah, Wrens and Thurmond Dam.

And in this film, the Augusta area isn’t doubling for a different location. The movie itself is set in Augusta, he said.

Hollocks anticipates post-production and editing to be completed by the fall and hopes for another premiere next spring.

And he’s not done with shooting in Augusta. Hollocks said he’s got a musical-comedy and a Western up his sleeve. Stay tuned.

Rob Hollocks calls Denton Adkinson a ‘really, really talented’ cinematographer. Charmain Z. Brackett/Augusta Good News

Crews set up cameras prior to May 13’s filming of “The Observance.” Charmain Z. Brackett/Augusta Good News