MomoCon 2024 Expected to Have Economic Impact of $34,600,000 on Metro Atlanta

MomoCon is expected to have an economic impact of $34,600,000 on metro Atlanta over Memorial Day Weekend 2024. More than 50,000 attendees are expected in Atlanta for a weekend of cosplay, animation, gaming, and music. The convention runs from Friday, May 24 through Monday, May 27 at the Georgia World Congress Center.

According to the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau, MomoCon is expected to have an economic impact of $34,600,00 on the metro Atlanta area. That figure includes direct spending of all attendees, exhibitors and the organizer. ACVB’s economic impact numbers cover spending on lodging, dining, transportation, space rental, equipment, etc. It does not include indirect or induced impacts.

Tom Smith, an economist with the Goizueta Business School at Emory University, says the economic impact is higher for MomoCon because so many of the attendees come from out of state.

MomoCon will draw attendees from around the world over Memorial Day Weekend 2024. Organizers report that guests are registered from all 50 U.S. states. Plus, guests will come from around the world including from: Australia, Austria, the Bahamas, Belgium, Canada, the Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Japan, Liechtenstein, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Vietnam, and the UK.

When: May 24 – 27, 2024, Friday 2 p.m. – Monday 5 p.m.

Where: Georgia World Congress Center (Halls B & C) & Omni Hotel, Atlanta

What: MomoCon is a multi-genre convention for fans of all ages, celebrating costuming, comics, gaming, music, visual arts and voice acting.

Schedule and Details: www.momocon.com

MomoCon is one of the fastest growing “all ages” conventions in the country. Fans of Japanese Anime, American Animation, Comics and Gaming (video games, esports, tabletop, LARP) are expected to attend and celebrate their passion.

Spider-Man World Record Attempt – On Saturday, May 25, MomoCon will host its second official attempt for a Guinness World Record for the most people (over 638) dressed as a Spider-Man from the Spider-Verse in one location. This will be at 2 p.m. at the Georgia World Congress Center outside of registration and entrance to Building B.

Featured Guests

Celebrity guests and animators will be on hand for autographs and special sessions (list of all guests is here). Featured guests include:

MomoCon By the Numbers

MomoCon has grown from a 700 person on-campus event to the largest event in the southeastern U.S. for fans of gaming, animation, cosplay, comics and tabletop games. Attendees will enjoy gaming, costuming (cosplay), meeting celebrity voice talent, designers, and writers behind their favorite shows, games, and comics, and browse the huge exhibitor’s hall.

Second largest open game hall in the United States. Open non-stop over the weekend, it spans 300,000+ sq. ft. of arcades, Esports stages, PC and LAN gaming, console tournaments and freeplay, board and card gaming, RPGs, and LARP

More than 90,000 sf dedicated to tabletop games, board games, card games, role playing games and miniatures. Want to learn a new game? Instructors are on hand to teach the hottest new games (and old games too).

300,000 sq. feet for celebrity autographs, vendors, international and indie game developers

Cosplay contests for everything from capturing the spirit of cosplay to best craftsmanship and prop making

Live performances by YouTube singers, group performers, a Disney singing contest, and a Saturday night concert

Registration: Attendees can register for four-day or single day memberships. Four-day memberships are $85-$100. Single days range from $45 – $60 (kids 9 and under free). Game tournament registration and separate concert tickets are also available. www.MomoCon.com