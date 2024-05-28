MomoCon Brings In An Impressive $35 Million In Economic Impact & Rave Reviews From Georgians

By Rosa Waite, Director of Creative Operations

This year’s MomoCon delivered an impressive result for Georgians and animation fans alike from around the globe.

The convention brought in approximately 50,000 people to the Georgia World Congress Center and made an estimated $35 million in economic impact for metro Atlanta. Promising to “bring together fans of Japanese Anime, American Animation, Comics, Video Games, and Tabletop Games to celebrate their passion” with cosplay and specialty events, it did not disappoint.

After kicking off the festivities with a party at Monday Night Garage, MomoCon saw a packed four day schedule featuring panel discussions, gaming tournaments, autograph sessions, and much more.

Beginning in 2004 when Georgia Tech’s anime club, Anime O-Tekku, had the idea for a campus convention called Techwood Con, Its inaugural event brought in approximately 175 attendees. The following year, MomoCon launched and has since become one of the largest anime conventions in North America. It is now named “MomoCon” as an ode to the Japanese word for peach (momo) to honor the “peach state.”

This year’s attractions played host to fan favorites like Dana Terrace (creator of Peabody Award-winning series The Owl House) and Matt Braly (creator of Disney’s Amphibia), as well as acclaimed voice over artists like Jodi Benson (Disney’s The Little Mermaid), Samantha Béart (Baldur’s Gate 3), Yuri Lowenthal (Naruto), and many more.

MomoCon concluded with after party festivities featuring Trap Sushi and special guests Jay Rose, Jen Rossyion, Jewel Kaio. It continues to be a standout for Georgians from all over the state with interests in fandom, gaming, and anime. Next year’s convention hopes to continue breaking attendance records and growing appreciation for the animation medium.

