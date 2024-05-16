Moonshine Post Finishing Grant Awarded at Atlanta Film Festival 2024: Empowering Georgia’s Independent Filmmakers

Moonshine Post Production, in collaboration with the Atlanta Film Festival (ATLFF), is proud to announce its latest initiative: the Moonshine Post Finishing Grants.

In an industry that has navigated a global pandemic, followed by industry strikes, Moonshine Post and its partners are dedicated to empowering filmmakers and supporting their creative endeavors. The Moonshine Post Finishing Grants provide crucial assistance to filmmakers, enabling them to bring their visions to life.

The 2024 Post Finishing Grants were awarded to the Best Georgia Short and Best Georgia Feature at the 2024 Atlanta Film Festival. The grants are intended to provide color finishing for independent filmmakers that go through the Atlanta FIlm Festival official lineup. The first grant, valued at $4,000, will be awarded to a filmmaker who requires finishing for their short film; the second grant, valued at $25,000. The filmmakers who were awarded these grants were selected by the Atlanta Film Festival.

Past recipients of the grant, such as Kayla Johnson, 2022 ATLFF official filmmaker of the short, “I Am Jalaiah”, have praised Moonshine Post for its professionalism and dedication to nurturing emerging talents. Through initiatives like the Finishing Grant, Moonshine Post continues to uphold its commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive film community in Georgia.

Jenna Kanell and Raymond Wood (who won Best Georgia Feature for their film “Faceless After Dark”), along with Julio Palacio (who won Best Georgia Short for their film “Makayla’s Voice”) were awarded the grants on May 5, 2024 during the Atlanta Film Festival’s Filmmakers’ Brunch.

“Receiving the Georgia Film Award at the Atlanta Film Festival — an event I’ve been attending as an avid cinephile for nearly 20 years now — along with this Finishing Grant from Moonshine Post — another organization I’ve admired since (literally) day one — is an incredible honor, and one that I do not take lightly given the many talented filmmakers in the Southeast who are equally deserving of this level of support. As someone devoted to promoting inclusivity and equity both on-screen and off, I know that grants like these are crucial to helping us tell the kinds of stories that need to be told, and we are endlessly grateful for Moonshine’s continued support of homegrown, grassroots, independent filmmaking,” recent finishing grant winner, Raymond Wood, said.

Drew Sawyer, founder and Managing Partner of Moonshine Post, emphasizes the importance of community support in nurturing Georgia’s creative economy. “I wouldn’t be here if my mentors and colleagues didn’t pay it forward,” Sawyer said, highlighting the collaborative spirit that defines Georgia’s film industry.

Christopher Escobar, Executive Director of Atlanta Film Society and ATLFF, echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the role of grassroots initiatives in nurturing local talent. Through year-round programming and events like the Atlanta Film Festival, the Atlanta Film Society serves as a cornerstone of Georgia’s filmmaking community.

The awarding of the Moonshine Post Finishing Grant at the 2024 Atlanta Film Festival exemplifies Moonshine’s commitment to supporting Georgia filmmakers and fostering a thriving creative ecosystem. As Georgia continues to dance through challenges, Moonshine Post remains dedicated to pouring back into the community and supporting the next generation of Georgia filmmakers.