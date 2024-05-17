Park City’s chances of keeping Sundance Film Festival ‘excellent,’ bid team believes

Park City, host of the Sundance Film Festival for four decades, has an excellent chance of continuing in that role after 2026, Deputy City Manager Sarah Pearce said Monday.

The Sundance Institute is considering whether to relocate the festival beginning in 2027, when the current contract with Park City expires. The Utah Film Commission announced last week that the state was among the locations picked to proceed to the request-for-proposals part of the bidding process for the contract.

“We believe our history with the festival, strong partnerships across the region, and world-class natural assets give us an excellent chance to be selected,” Pearce said in an email to The Park Record. See more here.