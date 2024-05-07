Pat Mitchell, Sundance Chair Emeritus/Board Member and Co-Founder of ConnectedWomenLeaders, to Keynote at Entertainment Tourism Event

The Entertainment Tourism Alliance of Georgia (ETAG) and Georgia Entertainment today announced that Pat Mitchell will speak at the “Shaping Georgia’s Entertainment Tourism Future” event on May 22nd. Pat Mitchell is Co-Founder and Partner of ConnectedWomenLeaders, Project Dandelion, and Co-Founder and Editorial Director of TEDWomen. She is Chair Emeritus of the Sundance Institute, a current board member and was honored this year with the Vanguard Award for philanthropy at SFF24. The brand new, Trilith Guesthouse in the Town at Trilith, will host this inaugural event.

“We are so honored to have Pat Mitchell share with our audience at this special event,” said Randy Davidson, Founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “Her role in shaping film and entertainment in Georgia and throughout the world is well known to all. We look forward to gaining her perspective on trends related to entertainment travel and tourism.”

The sold-out event features a luncheon, two panel discussions, VIP tours of Trilith, a special networking session and other activities. The event is for entertainment travel coordinators, production professionals, tourism officials and those providing services to Georgia’s booming creative industries.

The luncheon portion of the event is at capacity but you may join the standby list or join activities slated for after 3PM. Request an invitation. Contact us for partnering opportunities.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Pat Mitchell sharing her incredible insights at this inaugural event in Georgia. She understands the true value of entertainment tourism and the necessity to have a broader vision and strategy to ensure we optimize the economic impact to our state. Having worked with Pat in the past, her leadership is greatly appreciated as Georgia continues to lead the nation in entertainment growth,” said Lynda Smith, Founder and Chair of ETAG. “We both grew up in rural Georgia and we have a desire to have all of Georgia benefit from this impact. Tourism is a path to achieve that objective.”

Throughout her career as an award-winning journalist, producer and media executive, Pat Mitchell broke new ground for women as the first woman President of PBS and of CNN Productions. Programs produced under her direction were awarded 34 Emmy’s, 5 Peabody’s and 2 Academy Award nominations. Today, Pat is a co-founder, host and editorial director for TEDWomen and co-founder and managing partner of ConnectedWomenLeaders, a cohort of global women leaders and Project Dandelion, a women-led campaign for climate justice.

She also serves on the boards of the Skoll Foundation and Participant Media and is a congressional appointee to the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum Advisory Council. In her memoir, “Becoming a Dangerous Woman,” Mitchell shares her journey as a frontline advocate for a just, equitable and sustainable world.

Presented by Trilith Guesthouse, the event will kickoff with a luncheon and follow with panels focused on the needs of event producers, entertainment travel coordinators and tourism professionals. In partnership with Trilith Studios and the Trilith Foundation, VIP tours of the studios and community will be available. Attendees will cap off the day with a social gathering at Oliver Twist, the rooftop bar at Trilith Guesthouse.

Other partners of the event include Provost Studios, Discover Dunwoody, Explore Brookhaven, Sonesta International, Coastal Entertainment Alliance, Trilith Studios, RDH, Reel Supplies, ICP, Georgia Film Academy, Fulton Films and Level 77 Music.

