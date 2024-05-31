Revolution Entertainment Announces Chelsea Spivey – Sr. Director of New Business Development & Production Incentives

Revolution Payroll, a best-in-class provider of entertainment payroll and financial technology services, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Chelsea Spivey as Sr. Director of New Business Development and Production Incentives. With her remarkable track record of driving growth in key business units, Chelsea will lead sales initiatives and support clients with film tax incentives.

Chelsea’s journey in the entertainment industry started with RiseImpact, where she served as the Manager of Film & Entertainment Tax Credits, focusing on building relationships with film studios, production companies, producers, and other film and television executives. She will continue to partner with RiseImpact to broker film tax credits and help productions file incentive applications across the US. Prior to that, Chelsea had over 16 years of experience as a paralegal and worked in commercial real estate and development.

In her new role at Revolution, Chelsea will leverage her extensive network and industry relationships to expand sales initiatives. Additionally, she will serve as Revolution’s in-house expert on film tax incentives, ensuring that new and existing clients receive comprehensive support for their projects.

“Chelsea’s role is pivotal as we continue to grow and excel in the industry. Her expertise will be instrumental in bringing our customers top tier service,” said Sukhi Pabla, Revolution’s President and Co-Founder.

Reflecting on her new role, Chelsea expressed her enthusiasm and gratitude: “I’ve loved every minute working in the industry and am so thrilled to be joining Revolution. Innovating on technology while adding new lines of service is an important element for client success, but there is nothing more valuable than strong, honest relationships with customers and truly putting their needs first. Revolution embodies that value.”