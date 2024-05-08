Savannah Makes the Next Round as Sundance Officials Notify Cities

In April the Sundance Institute initiated a Request for Information process to scout for potential locations across the United States to host the Sundance Film Festival starting from 2027. The RFI marks the initial phase of a thorough selection process tailored to collect crucial logistical details from potential host sites across the United States. Cities have been notified with either confirmation that they will continue in the process or if not. Savannah has made it to the next round.

Walker Dalton, Executive Director for the Savannah Regional Film Commission, confirmed that Savannah will be in the next phase. “Savannah remains interested in being included in the next steps with hosting the Sundance Film Festival in 2027 and beyond.”

With a 40 year history in Park City, Utah, the festival the 2025 and 2026 festivals will continue in partnership with Park City and the state of Utah. The 2025 Sundance Film Festival will occur in Park City and Salt Lake City from January 23 to February 2, 2025. San Francisco, Minneapolis, Santa Fe, and others met the deadline to submit. Other cities in Georgia besides Savannah that completed the first RFI were Newnan and Atlanta.

After establishing and notifying the core group of contenders, Sundance will initiate a Request for Proposal process from May 7 to June 21. This extensive endeavor will involve Sundance leaders delving into the details and visiting potential host candidates, with a focus on inclusivity and sustainability. The final selection will be made later this year.

We have been unable to confirm other cities that have been notified. Officials with the Sundance Institute have not released a statement.