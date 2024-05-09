SCAD Announces Rob Lowe As 2024 Commencement Speaker

The Savannah College of Art and Design ( SCAD ) is delighted to announce award-winning actor and The New York Times-bestselling author Rob Lowe as the university’s 2024 commencement speaker at its locations in Savannah and Atlanta . Lowe will address the largest class in university history of more than 3,700 total graduates. SCAD’s 2024 graduates represent more than 40 top-ranked majors, including animation, fashion, film and television, interior design, and user experience (UX) design.

SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace will confer degrees to SCAD Savannah and SCADnow graduates Saturday, June 1, at Enmarket Arena. The Presidential Conferment of Degrees for SCAD Atlanta graduates will take place Sunday, June 2, at the Georgia World Congress Center.

This year’s commencement also marks a university milestone: This academic year, SCAD is celebrating 45 years of star power. Talented students from an array of programs will deliver inspiring speeches and be celebrated by fellow students, family members, faculty, staff, and acclaimed industry leaders.

“I am honored to serve as SCAD’s commencement speaker for the Class of 2024 in Savannah and Atlanta,” Lowe said. “I’m especially humbled to play this role during SCAD’s 45th anniversary year. What a milestone!”

Since 1978, the university’s mission has been to prepare talented students for creative professions. Today, SCAD’s success rate is unmatched. A 2023 study found that 99% of SCAD graduates were employed, pursuing further education, or both within 10 months of graduation. SCAD alumni have found fulfilling careers at Adobe, BMW, Delta Air Lines, Disney, Google, Hasbro, Microsoft, NASA, Ralph Lauren, and more.