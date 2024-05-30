SCAD Hosts 45th commencement With Largest Graduating Class, Rob Lowe Set to Speak In Savannah and Atlanta June 1–2

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is delighted to announce programming for SCAD 2024 commencement, taking place Saturday, June 1 in Savannah, and Sunday, June 2 in Atlanta. SCAD is thrilled to celebrate the achievements of its 2024 graduates — the largest graduating class in the university’s history.

Outstanding SCAD 2024 graduates will represent more than 40 top-ranked programs, including interactive design and game development, interior design, film and television, fashion, graphic design, and design management. This year’s commencement caps a milestone academic year, as SCAD celebrates 45 years of star power.

“Our SCAD stars shine bright in this 45th anniversary year, with more than 3,700 brilliant Bees preparing for launch — SCAD’s largest graduating class ever,” said SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace. “These graduates join an exclusive network of SCAD alumni dominating creative professions across the universe, radiating with love, light, and leadership everywhere they go. Keep shining, Bees!”

As previously announced, the 2024 commencement speaker will be award-winning actor and New York Times bestselling author Rob Lowe, who will appear in person in both Savannah and Atlanta. The Bee Sharps, SCAD’s elite student performance ensemble, will also perform. The event will be live-streamed via YouTube; a link to the broadcast is also available at scad.edu/commencement, giving at-home viewers a front-row seat.