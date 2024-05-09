Social Media Marketing Powerhouse Announces First-Ever Reels Awards Show: The Reelies

Instagram strategy and content creation experts at Your Social Team have announced THE REELIES, the first Reels awards show created to celebrate solopreneurs, small business owners, and content creators. Hosted by Davi Crimmins, comedian and host of the chart-topping podcast The Scape G.O.A.T., the live, red carpet event will be held on Sunday, September 15, at The Plaza Theater in Atlanta. Submissions are open now and can be accessed at thereelies.show. Tickets for the event will go on sale soon.

Founded by Latina entrepreneur and social media marketing powerhouse Manu Muraro, Your Social Team helps social media professionals and small business owners grow their audiences and revenue using Instagram. With more than 106K Instagram followers, Muraro empowers women and minority business owners to be ‘salesy’ and grow their revenue using Instagram and content marketing.

“THE REELIES celebrates solopreneurs, small business owners, social media agencies, and content creators for the hard work they put into their video content,” says Muraro. “Despite the daily dedication and effort, this work often goes unrecognized and buried by algorithms. The Reelies will bring the same chance for recognition, no matter how many followers or likes they have!”

The awards show will salute Reels in 30 categories, including Best Educational Reel, Funniest Reel, Best Use of a Trending Sound, Best Reel Made In Canva, Best Lazy Reel, Best Reel with a Transition, Best Talking Head Reel, Best Faceless Reel, and more. Notably, the number of followers and the performance of the Reel will not be considered. For a full list of categories, go to https://www.thereelies.show/categories.

The Expert Jury comprises some of the biggest names in social media education, such as Elise Darma and Jera Foster-Fell, as well as influencers and entrepreneurs from diverse business backgrounds.

About Manu Muraro, Founder of Your Social Team

Manu Muraro is the founder of Your Social Team, an Instagram coaching and templates business that helps brands grow their organic engagement and sales using Instagram while prioritizing mental wellness over social media likes.

Born and raised in Brazil, Muraro moved to the U.S. right out of college to work for Cartoon Network, where she made an award-winning career in creative, marketing, strategy, and short-form content for 15 years before starting her own business.

Muraro was also the Marketing Director for King of Pops for two years, growing its presence on social media and at on-the-ground events, such as the famous King of Pops Yoga in The Park, which brought more than 1,000 yogis together each week for sunset yoga on the Beltline.