View the Inaugural Edition of the Creative Economy Journal

Georgia Entertainment
Premier Partner
You are at:»»The 77th Festival de Cannes winners’ list

The 77th Festival de Cannes winners’ list

0
By on Culture/Arts, Features, Film & TV, News

After 11 days of an exceptional edition, the Jury of the 77th Festival de Cannes, chaired by American director, screenwriter and actress Greta Gerwig, surrounded by Turkish screenwriter and photographer Ebru Ceylan, American actress Lily Gladstone, French actress Eva Green, Lebanese director and screenwriter Nadine Labaki, as well as Spanish director and screenwriter Juan Antonio Bayona, Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino, Japanese director Kore-eda Hirokazu and French actor and producer Omar Sy, presented its winners’ list among the 22 films presented in Competition this year.

 

Feature Films


Palme d’or

ANORA
Sean BAKER

Grand Prix

ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT
Payal KAPADIA

Jury Prize

EMILIA PÉREZ
Jacques AUDIARD

Best Director

Miguel GOMES
for GRAND TOUR

Special Award

MOHAMMAD RASOULOF
for THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG

Best performance by an actor

Jesse PLEMONS
in KINDS OF KINDNESS directed by Yorgos LANTHIMOS

Best performance by an actress

Adriana PAZ
Zoe SALDAÑA
Karla Sofía GASCÓN
Selena GOMEZ
in EMILIA PÉREZ directed by Jacques AUDIARD

Best Screenplay

Coralie FARGEAT
for THE SUBSTANCE

Short Films


Palme d’or

THE MAN WHO COULD NOT REMAIN SILENT
Nebojša SLIJEPČEVIĆ

Special Mention

BAD FOR A MOMENT
Daniel SOARES

Un Certain Regard

Un Certain Regard Prize

BLACK DOG
Guan Hu

Jury Prize

L’HISTOIRE DE SOULEYMANE
Boris Lojkine

Best Director ex-aequo

ROBERTO MINERVINI
The Damned

RUNGANO NYONI
On Becoming a Guinea Fowl

Best Actress

ANASUYA SENGUPTA
The Shameless

Best Actor

ABOU SANGARÉ
L’Histoire de Souleymane

Youth Award

HOLY COW
Louise Courvoisier
1st film

Special mention 

NORAH
Tawfik Alzaidi
1st film

Caméra d’or

Caméra d’or Prize

ARMAND
HALFDAN ULLMANN TØNDEL
Un Certain Regard

Special Mention

MONGREL

WEI LIANG CHIANG & YOU QIAO YIN
Quinzaine des Cinéastes

La Cinef

First Prize

SUNFLOWERS WERE THE FIRST ONES TO KNOW…
Chidananda S Naik
FTII, Pune, India

Joint Second Prize

OUT THE WINDOW THROUGH THE WALL
Asya Segalovich
Columbia University, United States

THE CHAOS SHE LEFT BEHIND
Nikos Kolioukos
Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece

Third Prize

BUNNYHOOD
Mansi Maheshwari
NFTS, United Kingdom

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.