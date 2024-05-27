The 77th Festival de Cannes winners’ list

After 11 days of an exceptional edition, the Jury of the 77th Festival de Cannes, chaired by American director, screenwriter and actress Greta Gerwig, surrounded by Turkish screenwriter and photographer Ebru Ceylan, American actress Lily Gladstone, French actress Eva Green, Lebanese director and screenwriter Nadine Labaki, as well as Spanish director and screenwriter Juan Antonio Bayona, Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino, Japanese director Kore-eda Hirokazu and French actor and producer Omar Sy, presented its winners’ list among the 22 films presented in Competition this year.
Feature Films
Palme d’or
ANORA
Sean BAKER
Grand Prix
ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT
Payal KAPADIA
Jury Prize
EMILIA PÉREZ
Jacques AUDIARD
Best Director
Miguel GOMES
for GRAND TOUR
Special Award
MOHAMMAD RASOULOF
for THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG
Best performance by an actor
Jesse PLEMONS
in KINDS OF KINDNESS directed by Yorgos LANTHIMOS
Best performance by an actress
Adriana PAZ
Zoe SALDAÑA
Karla Sofía GASCÓN
Selena GOMEZ
in EMILIA PÉREZ directed by Jacques AUDIARD
Best Screenplay
Coralie FARGEAT
for THE SUBSTANCE
Short Films
Palme d’or
THE MAN WHO COULD NOT REMAIN SILENT
Nebojša SLIJEPČEVIĆ
Special Mention
BAD FOR A MOMENT
Daniel SOARES
Un Certain Regard
Un Certain Regard Prize
BLACK DOG
Guan Hu
Jury Prize
L’HISTOIRE DE SOULEYMANE
Boris Lojkine
Best Director ex-aequo
ROBERTO MINERVINI
The Damned
RUNGANO NYONI
On Becoming a Guinea Fowl
Best Actress
ANASUYA SENGUPTA
The Shameless
Best Actor
ABOU SANGARÉ
L’Histoire de Souleymane
Youth Award
HOLY COW
Louise Courvoisier
1st film
Special mention
NORAH
Tawfik Alzaidi
1st film
La Cinef
First Prize
SUNFLOWERS WERE THE FIRST ONES TO KNOW…
Chidananda S Naik
FTII, Pune, India
Joint Second Prize
OUT THE WINDOW THROUGH THE WALL
Asya Segalovich
Columbia University, United States
THE CHAOS SHE LEFT BEHIND
Nikos Kolioukos
Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece
Third Prize
BUNNYHOOD
Mansi Maheshwari
NFTS, United Kingdom