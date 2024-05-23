The Next Class of Fashion Disruptors Is Not Coming From London or New York

The Savannah College of Art and Design has a reputation for bringing the buzziest of fashion folk to the place where you least expect them; a quaint, historic city in the South. What else could Aurora James and Zerina Akers and industry insiders including Vogue’s Virginia Smith, Bruce Pask of Neiman Marcus, and Puck’s Lauren Sherman be doing together in Savannah, Georgia, other than attending SCAD’s annual student fashion show?

The former Style.com editor Dirk Standen took over as dean of SCAD’s School of Fashion in 2022. He’s brought new energy to the Fashion department, putting his rolodex to work to place SCAD students in front of the likes Anna Sui, Raul Lopez of Luar, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Marni’s Francesco Risso, LaQuan Smith, and Hillary Taymour of Collina Strada, all of whom have joined panels or reviewed portfolios in the past year.

It can be isolating to study fashion in Savannah, far from covetable fashion internships and the vivid social life of New York. Shaping students with unique points of view at a remove from outside influences is one of SCAD’s strengths, but its distance from America’s fashion capital has often been considered a chink in its armor, particularly by its own pupils. (It certainly was the case when I was in the fashion program a couple of years ago.) Consider this gap now filled.

