Variety: Georgia Has More to Offer Filmmakers Than Atlanta

Over the course of his 45-year career, actor D.W. Moffett has been a leading man on Broadway, worked with iconic directors such as Bernardo Bertolucci and Steven Soderbergh and toplined a hit network TV show. Today, his professional life is centered around Savannah, a town on Georgia’s coast that is four hours from Atlanta and famous for historic homes on quiet streets lined with trees covered in Spanish moss. But that doesn’t mean he has been exiled to the show business wilderness.

As chair of the film and television department at Savannah College of Art and Design, Moffett is not just an educator and mentor, he’s also a high-ranking studio exec. SCAD owns Savannah Film Studios, which features three soundstages, a 5,500-square-foot LED volume stage and a backlot under construction, featuring 17 street facades, homes, a cafe, a pub, hardware/antique retail space, a boutique, barber shop, a bank and a lobby that can be used to portray a hotel or a hospital.