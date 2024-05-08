WABE Debuts ‘My Money Mentors’, New Financial Empowerment Reality Series Designed for Millennials and Gen-Z

May 8, 2024 WABE, Atlanta’s NPR and PBS affiliate, is set to launch MY MONEY MENTORS, a financial docu-reality series designed to make financial literacy enjoyable and empowering for Millennials and Gen-Z. Produced by WABE Studios, the original series will premiere on WABE-TV (PBS-30) on Monday, June 17, and Tuesday, June 18, at 8 p.m., with two 30-minute back-to-back episodes each night. MY MONEY MENTORS, produced with support from Delta Community Credit Union, can also be viewed on WABE.org/mymoneymentors, the WABE Mobile App, Hulu + Live, YouTube TV, and other popular streaming services.

Watch a link to the trailer here: https://www.wabe.org/ mymoneymentors/

In MY MONEY MENTORS, financial experts Jacqueline Schadeck and Chris Corinthian team up to guide young adults through financial milestones and challenges, infusing fun and engagement to enhance their ability to make smart money moves. Each episode features the duo meeting with a mentee to tackle financial challenges, address mental and emotional hurdles, and boost financial literacy, empowering them to make wise choices and take charge of their financial future.

“I know what it’s like to get poor financial advice because my family did, and we lost everything,” says Schadeck. “I hope this show helps to illustrate to younger people just how important financial matters are. What’s more – I hope they see we can have some fun with it, too.”

Corinthian adds, “Having faced financial hardships, I understand the profound impact these challenges can have on individuals and families. Recent news stories have highlighted the unique struggles of Millennials and Gen Z, such as the dream of homeownership seeming out of reach. Our mission is to empower others with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate these hurdles and achieve lasting financial wellness.”

“My Money Mentors is a great addition to WABE’s programming, and viewers will relate to the common financial issues being addressed and benefit from the expert, actionable advice provided,” says Hank Halter, Delta Community’s chief executive officer. “As a not-for-profit, service-oriented financial cooperative, Delta Community strives to deliver exceptional support, value, and counsel on the banking services consumers need through every stage of life. We respect Jacqueline and Chris’s passion and skill as independent hosts and are pleased to help bring the show to air.”

Schadeck, CFP®, AWMA®, is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ practitioner, author, and speaker committed to guiding individuals and families toward financial clarity and success. After witnessing her family fall victim to poor financial advice, costing them everything, Schadeck became the go-to person for financial guidance. Little did she know she would work with companies like Bet, AARP, Pepsi, Starbucks, and many more to bring financial clarity to millions. She has helped high-net-worth clients keep and grow their assets over the past decade and is now a trusted partner in creating generational wealth. Schadeck’s mission is to lead clients to financial clarity while building generational wealth for their families. Follow Jacqueline on TikTok and Instagram @jacquelineplans.

Corinthian, known online as “theFinLitGuy,” is an author, speaker, and entrepreneur who realized the importance of financial literacy after experiencing a series of financial setbacks, including a layoff and a fire. With 18 years of experience in higher education, he has helped thousands understand financial strategies, particularly in paying for college without student loans. Corinthian founded ‘FinLit University’ and ‘Debt-Free Degree Academy’ to educate people on financial principles. He has worked with organizations like Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Habitat for Humanity, and his message has reached over 1 million people through various channels. Corinthian’s mission is to help everyone achieve financial literacy. Follow Corinthian on TikTokand Instagram @thefinlitguy.